DA sees a way to get Arthur Fraser out of his new position

The setting aside of Menzi Simelane’s appointment as national director of public prosecutions by the Constitutional Court could be used to get former spy boss Arthur Fraser out of another senior government position if the DA gets its way.

On Friday, the party took the legal battle to have Fraser’s appointment as national commissioner of correctional services set aside to the High Court in Pretoria, where it filed a court application. This comes after the Constitutional Court dismissed the DA’s earlier urgent bid to have the application heard directly in the apex court, saying the application should be dismissed because direct access was not in the interests of justice and the matter was not urgent.

The DA wants the high court to declare President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to move Fraser from the post of director-general of the State Security Agency to head SA’s prisons as inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid.

Fraser’s shift to correctional services happened two days before he was due to have a showdown in the High Court in Pretoria with Setlhomamaru Dintwe, the inspector-general of intelligence, who had wanted to interdict Fraser’s decision to revoke his security clearance.

Dintwe accused Fraser of revoking his top-secret security clearance to thwart an investigation in which Fraser was implicated and which related to the establishment of the Principal Agent Network.

The urgent court bid was dropped after Fraser was moved from the State Security Agency and Dintwe got back his top-secret security clearance.

James Selfe, chairman of the DA’s federal council, said in the party’s founding affidavit that the legal principles had been set out in the Simelane judgment.

In October 2012, the apex court confirmed a Supreme Court of Appeal judgment in favour of the DA, which had set aside former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to appoint Simelane as national director of public prosecutions.

The DA had argued that Simelane was not a fit and proper person for the role.

Selfe said in the application on Fraser’s appointment that the Constitutional Court had already found in the Simelane judgment that "ignoring prima-facie indications of dishonesty is wholly inconsistent with the end sought to be achieved".

He said there was "at the very least" prima facie indications of serious dishonesty, including allegations that Fraser operated a secret and parallel intelligence service from home while working for the Hawks and the State Security Agency and used millions of rand of public funds for personal gain.

The DA asked the court to find that Fraser’s appointment violated the president’s constitutional obligations.