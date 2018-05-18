Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula laments ‘inadequate’ defence budget

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula bemoaned the inadequate budgetary allocation of R47.9bn for defence in her budget vote speech in Parliament on Friday.

Attempts by the minister to have the budget increased were not successful. She wanted the baseline for defence over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) to be raised by R18.2bn so that the Defence Review could be implemented. Instead there has been a reduction of R5.8bn in this year’s budget, with the result that there is a R3.2bn shortfall in the allocation for compensation of employees.

"The reduction translates to an R18bn reduction over the MTEF. This poses serious constraints to defence and the plan to arrest the defence decline remains unfunded," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

She said it seemed likely that the downward funding trajectory would continue for the foreseeable future. Should this be the case, urgent steps would have to be taken to stabilise the department and create a more sustainable defence capability, albeit at a lower level than was envisaged in the 1998 and 2015 Defence Reviews.

"We must put in place dramatic measures to ensure that the defence force can sustainably function within this reduced allocation. I have directed the department to formulate targeted interventions to achieve short-term sustainability. These interventions must ensure the least possible disruption to the fighting units and must enhance the South African National Defence Force's [SANDF's] operational output," the minister said.