Sun and city life ensured that Cape Town and Johannesburg made it into the top 10 of TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for Best Destinations in Africa.

The other African destinations to make the list are Marrakech, Morocco, in first place; Zanzibar Island, Zanzibar Archipelago; Fes, Morocco; Essaouira, Morocco; Nairobi, Kenya; Grande Baie, Mauritius; Arusha, Tanzania; and Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

TripAdvisor said: "Based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers around the world‚ these annual awards reflect ‘the best of the best’ for service‚ quality‚ and customer satisfaction‚ from hotels and accommodations to destinations‚ attractions‚ and even brands and products."

TripAdvisor’s 2018 citation for Cape Town says: "Cape Town glistens at the southern toe of the African continent. Tourist brochure-views at Blaauwberg Beach and Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens are within easy driving distance of ‘The Mother City’. The Cape of Good Hope Nature Reserve provides sweeping sea vistas‚ hiking trails and wildlife encounters. On a more somber note‚ travellers can visit Robben Island‚ the prison where Nelson Mandela was held for 27 years."

And Joburg’s reads: "Johannesburg is the place to go to mix big-city culture‚ shopping‚ dining and nightlife with outdoor adventures‚ up-close wildlife encounters and visits to historical sites. Explore caves and nature reserves‚ or visit a traditional village by day‚ then enjoy dinner at a hip café or five-star restaurant. And if you’re a shopper‚ bring an extra‚ empty suitcase. With malls‚ open-air markets and places that blend the two‚ you’ll find plenty of unique souvenirs."