It is no secret I do not have tertiary education, Solly Msimanga’s former chief of staff says

News24 had reported that Aucamp had gotten the job, despite not having the required qualifications. The job advert required that the candidates have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification.

Aucamp said that she believed that she was able to make up for the shortcoming she had due to her knowledge of Msimanga’s vision. She said she had worked tirelessly over the past two decades to advance the principles and vision of the DA, and that it would remain her political home.

"I would like to believe that, although I may not have the necessary qualifications, under my management, there were some positive changes in the Office of the Executive Mayor (OEM) over the past 20 months," Aucamp said.

These changes included reducing the number of officials working in the office of the mayor from 999 staffers to less than a 100 since the DA led coalition took office in 2016. She said the auditor-general also did not make any findings in the 2016-17 financial year on the office of the mayor for the first time in six years.

She said there were documents doing the rounds, including a form that was allegedly filled out by her indicating that she had a BTech degree.

"I would like to state that I did not submit the form indicating that I possess a BTech degree. The process of my appointment was through the stages of selecting a preferred candidate before I did the assessment for senior managers, which assessment outcome wasn’t influenced by whether or not I had indicated in the form that I had a degree.

"Not once has the outcome of my assessment been reported in the media, which is unfortunate. Of the four categories tested in the competency of my assessment, the outcome was the highest form of competency, which is superior," Aucamp said.

She said her appointment was based on her "no-nonsense approach", her political skills and her knowledge of the DA’s policy, as well as to implement Msimanga’s decisions and projects.

She said it was sad for her to see Msimanga being blamed and dragged into the debate while not having any part of the wrongdoing.

Msimanga was part of the interview panel.