DA files its papers with high court over Arthur Fraser’s controversial reshuffling

The party had initially asked the Constitutional Court for direct access, so that the court could urgently deliberate on the matter, but it dismissed the application

18 May 2018 - 18:00 Claudi Mailovich
Arthur Fraser. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

On Friday, the DA filed papers in the High Court in Pretoria to have former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s appointment as national commissioner of correctional services reviewed and set aside.

The process has now gone to the high court, where the DA has asked the court on a semi-urgent basis to declare that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Fraser to the position, was inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid.

Fraser was moved to correctional services from his former position of director-general in the State Security Agency (SSA) two days before he was set to face Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe. The latter wanted to interdict Fraser’s decision to revoke Dintwe’s security clearance.

Dintwe accused Fraser of revoking his top-secret security clearance as a way of thwarting an investigation in which Fraser himself was directly implicated, which related to the establishment of the Principal Agent Network, among others.

The urgent court bid was dropped after Fraser was moved from the SSA and Dintwe got his top-secret security clearance back.

The DA says Ramaphosa’s decision to shift Fraser to another high-profile position, regardless of at least prima facie indications of dishonesty, was "irrational, unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid."

The DA has asked that the matter must be heard on a date determined by the court.

National
National
National
Features
Politics
National
National
National
National

