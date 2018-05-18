Brakes are off transport department’s efforts to stabilise Prasa
Minister Blade Nzimande says challenges facing Prasa in Cape Town in particular would be addressed, especially the safety and reliability of Metrorail in that corridor
The government has intensified its efforts to stabilise the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said Friday.
Delivering his budget vote speech in Parliament, Nzimande said his department was dealing with the rail agency’s capacity challenges, had appointed a new board that would lead the turnaround strategy and would attend to the senior management vacancies in the organisation.
Prasa, which is responsible for delivering rail services, has been engulfed in allegations of corruption and mismanagement. The rail agency paid more than R630m to the controversial Siyaya Rail Solutions from 2014 to 2017.
Siyaya, a goods and rail services provider, has received more than R5bn in deals from Prasa over a number of years, with some of the deals being flagged as corrupt. This is as the country’s rail services continue to flounder, with Cape Town rail lines being the hardest hit.
"Among the areas we have given our urgent attention, are challenges facing Prasa in the Western Cape — Cape Town in particular," Nzimande said.
"We have begun tackling the safety and reliability of Metrorail in this corridor. Our priority is to provide safe rail travel, especially for the working class. I will convene a series of stakeholder meetings in the coming months, which will include Prasa, the City of Cape Town, trade unions and their shop stewards, municipal councillors, and political formations."
Nzimande said governance remained a big challenge for most of the department’s entities and he would be paying particular attention to this particular issue.
"We will continue to intervene decisively to restore good governance. I have met with boards and management of entities, articulating to them my expectations of the kind of professional conduct expected. Board members must be diligent, professional, understand their fiduciary roles, not interfere with day-to-day running of entities, and must fight against corruption and state capture."
The department was in the final stages of appointing boards for the Airports Company SA, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and other entities whose terms had expired and where there are vacancies.
The department’s expenditure over the medium term is driven mainly by transfers to the Sanral, Prasa, and provinces and municipalities for the construction, operations and maintenance of transport services and infrastructure, said Nzimande.
The department’s total expenditure is expected to increase at an average annual rate of 6.3% over the medium term, from R57.9bn in 2017-18 to R69.6bn in 2020-21, with transfers accounting for 98%.
Nzimande said transfers to Prasa, which account for 32% of the department’s total expenditure, allow the agency to focus on modernising SA’s passenger rail network.
"However, I remain concerned about under spending at Prasa. Over the [medium term], the agency’s spending is expected to be mainly on maintaining existing assets while intensifying investment efforts to modernise the passenger rail sector," Nzimande said.
DA MP and transport spokesperson Manny de Freitas said: "Just like previous years, Prasa continues to deliver corruption while millions of South Africans are left to suffer daily by using outdated and mal-maintained trains.
"The pubic protector’s 2015, over-390-page ‘Derailed’ report detailed a total failure of delivery and governance as well as wide-spread corruption within Prasa … 216 contracts all with the value of over R10m each are being investigated by the Treasury," De Freitas said.
He said the process needs to start to amalgamate Transnet-the state-owned rail, port and pipeline company-and Prasa.
"Until these two [state owned entities] become one so that all assets are planned and used holistically we will never be able to harness the economic and growth potential and opportunities that rail brings to the nation. Minister you need to help stop the tug-of-war between Prasa and its bullying big bother, Transnet."
