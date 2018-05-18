Brakes are off transport department’s efforts to stabilise Prasa

The government has intensified its efforts to stabilise the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said Friday.

Delivering his budget vote speech in Parliament, Nzimande said his department was dealing with the rail agency’s capacity challenges, had appointed a new board that would lead the turnaround strategy and would attend to the senior management vacancies in the organisation.

Prasa, which is responsible for delivering rail services, has been engulfed in allegations of corruption and mismanagement. The rail agency paid more than R630m to the controversial Siyaya Rail Solutions from 2014 to 2017.

Siyaya, a goods and rail services provider, has received more than R5bn in deals from Prasa over a number of years, with some of the deals being flagged as corrupt. This is as the country’s rail services continue to flounder, with Cape Town rail lines being the hardest hit.

"Among the areas we have given our urgent attention, are challenges facing Prasa in the Western Cape — Cape Town in particular," Nzimande said.

"We have begun tackling the safety and reliability of Metrorail in this corridor. Our priority is to provide safe rail travel, especially for the working class. I will convene a series of stakeholder meetings in the coming months, which will include Prasa, the City of Cape Town, trade unions and their shop stewards, municipal councillors, and political formations."

Nzimande said governance remained a big challenge for most of the department’s entities and he would be paying particular attention to this particular issue.