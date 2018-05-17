WATCH: What the banks think about the creation of a state bank

The EFF has tabled a Banks Amendment Bill in the National Assembly to pave way for a state-owned bank.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated that the concept originates from the ANC and he is willing to throw his weight behind the idea because the banking sector needs to be transformed and cater to the diverse needs of the population.

Banking Association of SA MD Cas Coovadia spoke to Business Day TV to give his perspective on the idea.