Home affairs and major banks to expand e-service across SA

The Department of Home Affairs intends to finalise a public- private partnership with the banking sector and the Treasury to roll out its e-services across SA before the end of the current financial year.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said during his budget vote speech in Parliament on Wednesday that many of the department’s clients utilise the ehomeaffairs service, which started in 2016.

This allowed citizens to pay online, schedule appointments and apply for smart ID cards and passports at 14 participating bank branches.

"Thus far, 212,101 smart ID cards and more than 222,406 passports have been obtained through the 14 pilot branches....

"We intend finalising a public-private partnership with the banking sector and National Treasury to roll this out across the country before the end of this financial year," said Gigaba.

Durban, Pietermaritzburg, East London, Nelspruit and Polokwane will be prioritised.

"We will announce further details on these expansion plans in the next few weeks," he said.

Gigaba said the department had in the meantime agreed with its banking partners — Standard Bank, First National Bank, Nedbank and Absa — to extend ehomeaffairs to 20 additional branches immediately.