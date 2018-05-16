National

Tshwane’s chief of staff on special leave after alleged improper appointment

16 May 2018 - 14:28 Penwell Dlamini
Solly Msimanga and Marietha Aucamp. Picture: SUPPLIED
Solly Msimanga and Marietha Aucamp. Picture: SUPPLIED

The City of Tshwane has decided to put its chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp, on special leave‚ following media reports that she was appointed improperly.

Aucamp allegedly landed the R1.2m-a-year job despite not having the required qualifications, News24 reported on Wednesday. The website alleged that mayor Solly Msimanga was part of the interview panel involved in Aucamp’s hire.

Tshwane said Aucamp applied and was short-listed for the vacant position of chief of staff in October 2016 and was selected as the most suitable candidate for appointment.

The city said Aucamp came out highest on the panel members’ scores. The panel consisted of Msimanga‚ MMC for corporate and shared services Cilliers Brink, and former acting city manager Lindiwe Kwele.

After the interviewing process‚ in November 2016 Aucamp was sent for an assessment for senior managers supervised by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs‚ the city said.

"Information has since surfaced in the media purporting to show that Aucamp indicated in the assessment form that she was in possession of a BTech degree. Neither in her application form for the position nor in her CV did she state that she was in possession of any post-matric qualification.

"While it’s advantageous for the candidate to be in possession of the required qualification‚ it doesn’t preclude a candidate in the political office to be considered for the position without having the relevant qualification‚ as what is required is experience and grasp of local government. As chief whip‚ Aucamp has the managerial experience of 16 years‚" the city said in an official statement.

"The executive mayor has requested that the city manager conduct an urgent investigation into this matter and Aucamp has since been placed on special leave."

