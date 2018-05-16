A relaxed Ajay Gupta brushed aside allegations of wrongdoing against him "in any part of the world", during an interview in India.

Gupta — a fugitive from justice in SA — laughed during a telephonic interview‚ recorded on video and broadcast by eNCA, while discussing the allegations against him.

The Gupta family is in India‚ according to earlier reports‚ to embark on a religious pilgrimage to a holy town at the foothills of the Himalayas.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba told the SABC on Monday that the Hawks‚ police and prosecutors were collaborating to ensure that the Gupta brothers returned to SA.

Ajay Gupta did not appear perturbed at all about the furore swirling around the family in SA during the recorded interview.