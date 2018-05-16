National

Rift Valley fever confirmed on sheep farm in the Free State

16 May 2018 - 18:24 Staff Writer
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Rift Valley fever has been confirmed on a sheep farm in the Jacobsdal area in the Free State‚ the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries said on Wednesday.

So far‚ this is the only farm reported to be affected and further investigations are being carried out by the local veterinary services‚ it said.

Rift Valley fever is caused by a virus carried by mosquitoes. It affects cattle‚ sheep and goats and causes abortions and deaths in especially young animals. Humans can also be infected if they come into contact with the blood and other body fluids of an infected animal or an aborted foetus.

The department said care should be taken when handling possibly infected animals or carcasses of animals that had died of the disease.

"Symptoms in humans are flu-like and some individuals can develop more serious complications. If a person suspects they might have been infected with Rift Valley Fever‚ they must consult a doctor," the department said.

"The recurrence of Rift Valley fever is due to increased rainfall‚ which in turn causes an increase in mosquitoes. As this outbreak occurred at the beginning of the winter season‚ it will probably be an isolated incident as the cold weather will result in a decrease in the number of mosquitoes and therefore decrease the risk the disease spreading."

Listeria outbreak set to cost the pork industry at least R1bn

Pork farmers have had to redirect the pigs for the fresh meat market, creating a surplus in the market and lowering prices
Companies
23 days ago

UN calls drug-resistant germs in the environment a ‘ticking time-bomb’

Over-prescription of antibiotics for humans and livestock, as well as discharge from industrial waste, means the soil and rivers have high antibiotic ...
Life
5 months ago

Farm workers’ ill-health and stress could threaten food security

AgriSA says commercial farmers have introduced a range of interventions, such as housing and healthcare, to prevent absenteeism and improve ...
Business
11 months ago

Demand for animal foods may lead to unmanageable spread of disease

And unchecked livestock growth threatens to worsen climate change, which is expected to cut harvests in developing countries in the long term
World
1 year ago

The relentless march of the armyworm and the danger it poses

'Damage to maize is likely to have the biggest impact on farmers in southern Africa because it’s the main staple food crop in the region'
Science & Technology
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Thobile Lamati says government will press ahead ...
National / Labour
2.
Think tank roasts labour department for ...
National / Labour
3.
Committee meeting on national minimum wage turns ...
National
4.
Rift Valley fever confirmed on sheep farm in the ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.