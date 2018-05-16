A video sent to TimesLIVE by a Parliament staff member shows a violent fight breaking out in committee room 1. A woman can be head screaming "My baby!"‚ seemingly while being physically removed from the room. Earlier in the video‚ an unknown man swings an unidentifiable object during the scuffle. Punches also appear to be thrown.

Van Schalkwyk said that a handful of activists "donning Saftu regalia" disrupted the meeting. She said in a statement that the committee accepted that activists have a right to protest‚ "but that right should not seek to interfere with the work of Parliament‚ and the rights of other persons".

Saftu‚ however‚ tells a different story‚ saying that 15 of its leaders were "forcefully evicted" from the meeting.

The union said that a letter had been sent a day earlier‚ complaining that‚ among other things‚ its presentation on the bill was completely ignored‚ and that the bill "undermines what we believe is a constitutional prerequisite to have meaningful and adequate consultations with the public, in particular, the stakeholders".

"It transpired that the chairperson of the committee did not deem it necessary for the letter from Saftu to be tabled to the committee for consideration, but intended to proceed, notwithstanding what would have amounted to a seriously flawed public participation process in which most of the submissions made by a large number of organisations have been ignored," the union’s statement said.

"We refused to leave the committee meeting until our letter was tabled to the portfolio committee for consideration and a decision made thereon. In response, the chairperson called on the parliamentary security services to remove us from the venue."

The statement contends that their demonstration was peaceful — "[but] we were met with forceful security, who had no regard for our rights to peaceful demonstration".

"They proceeded to forcefully remove us through assaulting us; in the process, one of our female leaders was assaulted and dragged out of the venue with no regard to her right to dignity. Is this the new dawn that we are being told by our ANC government that any protest or attempts to hold them accountable will be met with force and a trampling on our constitutional rights?

"We strongly condemn the actions of the security forces of Parliament, who, on the direction of the chairperson of the portfolio committee‚ Ms Sharome van Schalkwyk, and the deputy minister‚ iNkosi Sango Patekile Holomisa‚ proceeded with the assault and forceful eviction of our leadership. These assaults and evictions took place in full view of these two who did nothing to ensure our leadership not be assaulted in the removals."