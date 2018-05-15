Procedural row threatens hearing of suspended SARS chief Tom Moyane

A dispute over procedure threatens to derail the disciplinary hearing of suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) boss Tom Moyane.

The disciplinary process, which is yet to take place, was expected to be held in writing. Oral evidence would only be held if the inquiry chairman deemed it necessary.

Moyane faces charges of misconduct in violation of his duties and responsibilities linked to his handling of allegations against second-in-command Jonas Makwakwa, making unauthorised bonus payments, misleading Parliament and instructing a SARS official not to co-operate with an inquiry by audit firm KPMG.

Moyane’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, has since written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to raise concerns about the format of the disciplinary inquiry.

Mabuza described the inquiry rules as a "blatant absurdity" and a "legal oddity".

Business Day understands that Mabuza has given Ramaphosa until Tuesday afternoon to respond favourably to his demands, which includes legal costs. It is understood that Mabuza will approach the courts if the president fails to comply with his demands.