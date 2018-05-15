Icasa narrows focus in drive to bring down data costs

SA will know in June which markets will be the focus of watchdog Icasa’s bid to bring down the cost of communicating.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) says the findings document that will list which markets it will focus on, will be published in June.

Icasa is pulling out all the stops to reduce the cost of communicating, saying it is only through legislative means that it can ensure reasonable pricing and market structure in the sector.

Despite various interventions in recent years, the cost of communicating remains high.

In April, Icasa published its final End-User and Subscriber Service Charter Regulations. One of the measures contained in the regulations is that network operators must allow subscribers to roll over their unused data.

In terms of the regulations, all licensees will be required to send usage depletion notifications to consumers when their usage is at 50%, 80% and 100% depletion levels.