Suspended SARS boss wants state to pay legal costs of hearing

Suspended SA Revenue Services (SARS) boss, Tom Moyane, has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa challenging rules that could see his disciplinary inquiry conducted in writing.

Moyane wants to negotiate with a view to the state paying his legal costs.

Business Day understands that in the letter, Moyane — through his attorney Eric Mabuza — has given Ramaphosa until Monday afternoon to respond favourably to his demands, failing which, he would approach the courts.

Moyane wants to negotiate with Ramaphosa over his legal costs, suggesting that an agreement may be reached in which taxpayers foot his legal costs, subject to a refund should he be found guilty.