National

Suspended SARS boss wants state to pay legal costs of hearing

14 May 2018 - 13:38 Natasha Marrian
Tom Moyane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Tom Moyane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Suspended SA Revenue Services (SARS) boss, Tom Moyane, has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa challenging rules that could see his disciplinary inquiry conducted in writing.

Moyane wants to negotiate with a view to the state paying his legal costs.

Business Day understands that in the letter, Moyane — through his attorney Eric Mabuza — has given Ramaphosa until Monday afternoon to respond favourably to his demands, failing which, he would approach the courts.

Moyane wants to negotiate with Ramaphosa over his legal costs, suggesting that an agreement may be reached in which taxpayers foot his legal costs, subject to a refund should he be found guilty.

EDITORIAL: Curing SARS is most important

Who can blame taxpayers for avoiding tax given SARS’s scandalous conduct?
Opinion
10 hours ago

Moyane was suspended in March over his handling of the controversy around his second in charge, Jonas Makwakwa, and also over his handling of value added tax refunds, on the back of a finding by the tax ombudsman that SARS had "unduly delayed" these refunds.

Business Day understands that in the letter to Ramaphosa, Moyane’s attorneys raise concern over a "trial by media" against Moyane.

They also take issue with the disciplinary inquiry being held in writing, with oral evidence being provided only if the chairperson of the inquiry deems it necessary, as highlighted in the notice of the inquiry handed to Moyane by the Presidency two weeks ago.

Another charge faced by Moyane is that he instructed a SARS official not to co-operate with an inquiry by audit firm KPMG.

Moyane wants Ramaphosa to undertake to refrain from any further “unsolicited communication” on the disciplinary hearing.

Tom Moyane and the Zuma playbook

The fight between SA’s tax boss and Cyril Ramaphosa is headed to court — and may drag on for some time
News & Fox
4 days ago

Charge sheet claims Tom Moyane tried to thwart investigation

Lawyers for suspended SARS commissioner consider taking Ramaphosa to court to overturn disciplinary inquiry
National
7 days ago

Tom Moyane on his one-on-one meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa

Moyane details a one-on-one meeting convened at Ramaphosa’s "private home" on March 18, when the president "shouted" at him
National
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Suspended SARS boss wants state to pay legal ...
National
2.
Service protests are on the rise — and are ...
National
3.
David Mabuza goes to Moscow to congratulate ...
National
4.
Ajay Gupta in India for ‘religious pilgrimage’
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Curing SARS is most important
Opinion / Editorials

Tom Moyane and the Zuma playbook
News & Fox / Trending

SARS can now spill beans on taxpayers
National

Charge sheet claims Tom Moyane tried to thwart investigation
National

Tom Moyane on his one-on-one meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.