ANC wants fast-track land bill introduced in financial year

The introduction of the Regulation of Agricultural Land Bill will be key in fast-tracking land reform, says Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

The bill, published for comment in 2017, has three objectives: to establish a register of ownership of agricultural land; to prohibit foreign owners from acquiring agricultural land in SA (an ownership cap of 12,000ha on foreigners has been suggested); and to set ceilings on the ownership of agricultural land.

In February, in a move that spooked investors, Parliament voted in favour of an EFF motion for land expropriation without compensation. The constitutional review committee was tasked to review section 25 of the Constitution and report back to Parliament in August. Last week the deadline for written submissions was extended to June 15.

"We intend to introduce in this financial year the Regulation of Agricultural Land Bill, which, if implemented in conjunction with the Property Valuation Act of 2014, will give impetus to section 25 on the principle of just and equitable compensation," the minister said in her budget vote speech in Parliament.