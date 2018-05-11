The 24-year-old man shot in North West protests two weeks ago was killed by live ammunition‚ not a rubber bullet‚ the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed.

Bulelani Sizane was in the yard of a home in Jouberton‚ a township outside of Klerksdorp‚ when he was shot. At the time‚ residents who had looted a nearby shopping mall were fleeing from police.

A 13-year-old child‚ whose name is known to Times Select‚ watched him fall to the ground and said a policeman had shot him twice. Ipid is still investigating the claims that Sizane was killed by a police officer.

Sizane’s family claim he was not one of the looters. His cousin Palesa Mbanxa said post mortem results this week showed the bullet that hit him in the neck and killed him was not a rubber bullet‚ but live ammunition.

