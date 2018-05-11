Both sides of the Patricia de Lille divide protest outside court

Rival groups of protesters gathered outside the High Court in Cape Town on Friday ahead of former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s bid to interdict the DA from appointing a new mayor.

De Lille claimed on Twitter on Thursday evening that the DA had offered R50 a head to anyone prepared to protest against her.

One of the groups singing and toyi-toying outside court shortly after 9am brandished posters reading: "Cape Flats 100% behind you‚ Aunty Pat".

The other group shouted: "We are ready to fire De Lille".

De Lille’s seven years as mayor ended on Tuesday when the DA rescinded her membership over a radio interview in which she is alleged to have said she would leave the party once she had cleared her name of allegations against her.

Charges she faced included nepotism and bringing the party’s name into disrepute after relationships between her and members of her mayoral committee soured.

She claims she fell out of favour with the party over her spatial transformation agenda for Cape Town.