State weighs harsher sentences to punish gender-violence and femicide

The government is looking to introduce harsher sentences for sexual offences, femicide and all forms of gender-based violence.

SA has one of the highest rates of women murdered by their partners in the world, according to the Cape Town-based Alan J Flisher Centre for Public Mental Health.

Half of all murders of women are carried out by their partners, according to the centre.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha said during his budget vote speech in Parliament on Wednesday that it has become necessary to review the Criminal Procedure Act, which prescribes the period within which the state can prosecute persons for allegations of particular categories of crime.

"One of the categories in respect of which we intend to abolish the prescribed period of 20 years is sexual offences, femicide and all forms of gender-based violence. The review will also introduce harsher sentences for these offences," said Masutha.

"Further to combat these heinous crimes, we continue to roll out the dedicated Sexual Offences Courts, which now stand at 75. During this financial year, we will establish 14 additional courts in deserving areas to extend their reach," he said.

"We are mindful of the challenges facing some of these courts, and the deputy minister will highlight some of the interventions we are putting in place to ensure their optimal functioning," the minister said.