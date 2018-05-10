Inquiries to unlock SARS vault of taxpayers' secrets

South African Revenue Service (SARS) officials will soon be able to tell all on taxpayers such as the Guptas to two commissions of inquiry expected to get under way soon: one on SARS’s operations and the other on state capture.

This can be done in terms of a previously unused section of the tax legislation, which waives the confidentiality requirement that the tax authority has relied on to avoid disclosing information on those alleged to be corrupt in the case of commissions of inquiry established by the president whose terms of reference allow them to request such information.

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised in his state of the nation address in February that he would appoint a commission of inquiry into the governance and functioning of SARS, which has seen its credibility and ability to collect taxes severely eroded by a stream of scandals during the three-year tenure of its now suspended commissioner, Tom Moyane.

