Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

How Julius Malema intends to make sure the ANC needs the EFF in the 2019 poll

The EFF leader wants to make sure his party is in a position to force the ANC to expropriate land without compensation

10 May 2018 - 10:37 Natasha Marrian
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
The ANC must not get more than 50% in the 2019 election so that it "needs" the EFF to govern, EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday.

This will ensure that the EFF can force the party to expropriate land without compensation as part of co-operation conditions.

Malema was addressing editors and reporters at a briefing in Braamfontein on Thursday morning.

The 2019 election is set to be closely contested, and the EFF is once again positioning itself as the kingmaker in the polls.

Malema also said that if the DA was serious about winning Gauteng, it should make the Johannesburg mayor its premier candidate in the province. The EFF feels mayor Herman Mashaba "is not a politician", rather he is "practical" about implementing and about getting the job done.

The EFF had doubts about Mashaba before eventually agreeing on his candidacy for Johannesburg mayor after the 2016 local elections, when its co-operation handed the DA the key council. But this has changed — the EFF and Mashaba appear to be working well in the city, with the EFF even directing key policy decisions.

Malema described President Cyril Ramaphosa as a "coward", and intimated that he was not genuine about implementing land expropriation without compensation.

EFF plans national shutdown to push health agenda

Julius Malema says the party has declared 2018 the year of public health, and plans a national shutdown to bring attention to problems like poor pay
Politics
2 hours ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Julius Malema’s rant spurs breakdown of ethics

The danger of Malema’s ‘no white man’ rant is a likely crowding-out of ethical behaviour
Opinion
16 days ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Why Ramaphosa, Maimane and Malema should debate in public

'The best way to determine where everyone stands is to hold public debates where their various party positions can be interrogated'
Politics
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Malema's running his own disgusting little 'Stratcom'

'Who cares about the truth when you are trying to exploit Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s death for votes?'
Politics
17 days ago

