How Julius Malema intends to make sure the ANC needs the EFF in the 2019 poll

The ANC must not get more than 50% in the 2019 election so that it "needs" the EFF to govern, EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday.

This will ensure that the EFF can force the party to expropriate land without compensation as part of co-operation conditions.

Malema was addressing editors and reporters at a briefing in Braamfontein on Thursday morning.

The 2019 election is set to be closely contested, and the EFF is once again positioning itself as the kingmaker in the polls.

Malema also said that if the DA was serious about winning Gauteng, it should make the Johannesburg mayor its premier candidate in the province. The EFF feels mayor Herman Mashaba "is not a politician", rather he is "practical" about implementing and about getting the job done.

The EFF had doubts about Mashaba before eventually agreeing on his candidacy for Johannesburg mayor after the 2016 local elections, when its co-operation handed the DA the key council. But this has changed — the EFF and Mashaba appear to be working well in the city, with the EFF even directing key policy decisions.

Malema described President Cyril Ramaphosa as a "coward", and intimated that he was not genuine about implementing land expropriation without compensation.