In the latest instalment of the Patricia de Lille versus the DA saga, the party has proposed that the seat she occupied in the City of Cape Town council remain vacant pending the outcome of the court case she has instituted against the party.

De Lille, who was ousted by the party on Tuesday, is set to go to the High Court in Cape Town on Friday to interdict the city from declaring a mayoral vacancy‚ and she also wants the DA constitution’s clause on "automatic cessation" of membership declared invalid.

The former antiapartheid activist was booted from the party on Tuesday for allegedly saying in a radio interview that she would quit the DA once her various disputes with it were settled.

"The leadership’s burning desire is to replace me as mayor‚" De Lille said in court papers.

In a letter‚ tweeted on Thursday by eNCA’s Annika Larsen‚ the party’s lawyers — Minde Schapiro and Smith — wrote to John Riley, who is acting for De Lille.

They said that "in order to avoid the need for unnecessary and costly litigation", they proposed that the city not "appoint a permanent mayor" over a certain period and that an acting mayor be appointed instead.

The letter continues that "the effect will be that [De Lille] will not be a member of the DA‚ a councillor or the mayor. However‚ the seat she occupied on the council will remain vacant" until the finalisation of certain court proceedings.