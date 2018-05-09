Supra Mahumapelo to take a ‘leave of absence’, after ANC PEC changes its tune

The saga around embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo took yet another twist on Wednesday, with the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) announcing that he will not resign, but will rather take a "leave of absence".

This was after the ANC’s national officials told Mahumapelo to resign voluntarily or face being recalled.

Mahumapelo was expected to announce his decision to resign at a media conference at 10am on Wednesday morning, but the briefing was "postponed indefinitely".

On Tuesday evening, the North West PEC had issued a statement welcoming Mahumapelo’s decision to resign, but changed its tune on Wednesday after it held a meeting, which was chaired by the premier — he is also the ANC North West chairman.

Acting provincial secretary Susan Dantjie announced at a media briefing after the PEC meeting that Mahumapelo would not resign, but rather take a "leave of absence".