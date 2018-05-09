SA dare not relax, says Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane has warned that SA is at risk of becoming a failed state because of state capture.

Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele, speaking at the same event - the Public Financial Management Conference at Gallagher Estate - on Wednesday, said SA "dare not relax" now sentiment towards the country had improved, as public finances still needed to be returned to a sustainable path.

Gungubele said: "Despite an improvement in the outlook and a reprieve from credit ratings agency Moody’s at the end of March, we dare not relax and allow the things that [took] our country to the precipice to prevail."

Growth prospects had been revised in the right direction, and investors had reacted positively towards the country.

But society’s most vulnerable remained exposed when governance structures were weak, he said.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has ushered in a new dawn and asked all of us as citizens to embark on a path to restoring our country," he said.

SA had made strides since the medium-term budget policy statement — in October 2017 — when SA’s debt rocketed to 60%, he said.

"Confidence was low, investment was stifled, instability was the song of the day, and confidence [was] waning day-by-day."

The 2018 budget demonstrated a stronger fiscal framework, he said.

"When we adopted the budget this year, we looked at a fiscal framework that seeks to demonstrate to South Africans and the broader investor community that we have a clear intention to climb a new hill.

"Our fiscal framework was adopted to … ensure that our public finances are returned to a sustainable path."

In that context, some tax adjustments had to take place — particularly value-added tax (VAT).

By 2021, Treasury expected to lower expenditure in order to bring debt down to 52% of gross domestic product (GDP) — and to reduce the budget deficit to 3.5% from 4.1%, based on the growth outlook and fiscal interventions to lower the expenditure ceiling.

State capture

"We've looked the other way for many years as public servants and we should not," Mogajane told the conference. "We should take a stand and not be forced to do what is unlawful."



The focus should not be limited to preserving Treasury, but the whole public service, which had been eroded by state capture.



"Are we safeguarding public resources? We don't need the auditor-general's office tell us we aren't using them properly," he said.



He said procurement should not be used to loot state resources but to empower black-owned businesses.