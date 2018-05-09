Public consultation vital for Integrated Resource Plan and energy sector certainty

The public consultation process on the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) will boost economic growth, says Business Unity SA (Busa), the umbrella organisation for business.

This comes as Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, on Tuesday, undertook to consult business, labour and other stakeholders on the government plan for SA’s energy mix before it was put to the Cabinet again.

"The finalisation of the IRP and the integrated energy plan are vital for policy certainty in the energy sector," said Busa CEO Tanya Cohen in a statement on Wednesday. The IRP will determine the country’s energy plan for the next 20 years.

Busa said it has long called for the IRP to be subjected to public consultation.

"Busa has been consistent in its position that an updated IRP requires evidence and consultation to ensure the plan is sustainable, affordable and geared towards inclusive growth," reads the statement. "An updated IRP is required to place SA’s energy policy on a sustainable footing."