The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is refusing to allow the police to drop a complaint of assault against ANC MP Mduduzi Manana.

His former domestic worker, Christine Wiro, says she tried to withdraw her complaint because she was afraid.

Gauteng police spokesman Brig Mathapelo Peters told the Sowetan that police were investigating the allegations.

"In the instance where a complainant withdraws a case‚ it’s still the responsibility of the SAPS to submit the docket that was opened to the director of public prosecutions for a decision [on whether] to prosecute or not.

"In this case‚ the docket is back from the director of public prosecutions and police are now investigating further on instruction of the NPA‚" he told the newspaper.

Audio during which Manana is allegedly heard making a monetary offer to Wiro‚ allegedly in an effort to have the charges dropped‚ has also surfaced.