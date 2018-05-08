State did not breach spending ceiling after all, thanks to Prasa

Government did not breach the expenditure ceiling of 2017-18, as it anticipated it would at the time of the February budget.

Savings by the Department of Transport meant that the R3bn overexpenditure anticipated in February had been converted into underspending of about R7bn on the main budget, the acting head of Treasury’s budget office, Ian Stewart, said in answer to questions by members of Parliament’s standing committee on finance.

A Treasury delegation briefed the committee on the department’s annual performance plan and strategic plan.

“What we did not anticipate at the time of the budget was a very large reduction in transfers from the Department of Transport to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA of about R5bn,” Stewart said.

This was the main driving force of government remaining within the expenditure ceiling for 2017-18.

Stewart said Prasa was sitting on a relatively large cash surplus at the end of the third quarter, and the Department of Transport had decided not to transfer the full amount budgeted to it.

Wages threat

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene earlier warned that SA would struggle to stick to a promise to cut spending if the government failed to agree inflation-linked wage increase with public-service trade unions.

Plans to reduce government spending helped SA avoid a damaging credit rating downgrade by Moody’s in March, but the promised cuts provoked criticism from unions, civil society and opposition parties.

The government and public-sector unions representing teachers, nurses and the police have been locked in negotiations over wage increases since late 2017.

Unions are lobbying for above-inflation pay rises of about 12% while government has tabled offers linked to consumer inflation, which currently stands at 3.8%.

“There are risks to maintaining the expenditure ceiling over the medium term, which include the public-service wage agreement and the financial position of several state-owned companies,” Nene told Parliament during a Treasury presentation.

Last month the Public Servants Association, which represents 230,000 public-sector workers, declared a dispute with government.

Cosatu, the country’s largest trade union federation, has also threatened to pull out of negotiations.

In a raft of cost-cutting measures to cap ballooning debt, Treasury increased value-added tax (VAT) for the first time in more than two decades at its February budget.

With Reuters