Hilary Joffe Editor-at-large
SARS to ‘tweak’ operating model to arrest slide in tax collection

The tax agency seeks to repair its relationship with business by adjusting Tom Moyane's operating model

08 May 2018 - 05:47 HILARY JOFFE
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is trying to repair its relationship with SA’s largest businesses as it seeks to reverse a slide in tax collection that has cost the country about R100bn over the past four years.

The organisation is looking at "tweaking" its offering after now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane disbanded the Large Business Centre more than two years ago.

That was part of an extensive restructuring that Moyane undertook after former president Jacob Zuma appointed him in 2014.

Mark Kingon, who has been acting commissioner for eight weeks, told Business Day on Monday that he would not be reversing the new operating model. However, the model needed to be "tweaked" in key areas such as large business to improve service delivery and boost revenue.

An announcement would be made soon, he said.

