Three out of four Johannesburg’s police districts have seen a 30% increase in the number of murder cases over the past two years.

This is according to figures revealed by MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane in reply to the DA’s Jack Bloom’s questions in the Gauteng legislature.

The cases‚ according to Bloom‚ have increased from 136 murders from April to February 2016-17, to 177 murders from April to February 2017-18 in Jeppe‚ Yeoville and Sandringham police stations.

"The high crime figures in eastern Johannesburg are a wake-up call that the present policing methods are not working‚ and critical gaps in training‚ staffing and resources should be filled as soon as possible‚" said Bloom.

In Yeoville‚ the number of murder cases has increased from 17 to 24 in the past two years. The number in Jeppe has gone up from 80 to 107‚ while in Sandringham‚ the number has risen from six to 16.

"Of particular concern is the high number of murders in the Jeppe police area which includes Jeppe‚ Doornfontein‚ Bez Valley and part of Kensington‚" Bloom said. "Contact crimes [crimes against a person] at Jeppe police station have increased from 2,520 to 2,588 (a 2.7% increase)‚ but property-related crimes declined from 1,370 to 1,102 (a nearly 20% decrease)."

Despite the high crime figures‚ the station is facing a shortage of 43 staff and vehicles‚ Bloom said. "I am concerned that two vehicles are not patrolling round the clock in any of the sectors of the four police stations — the reason given is personnel shortage."

According to Bloom‚ Yeoville police station showed progress in reducing contract crimes from 1,591 to 1,452 (a 9% decrease)‚ and property-related crimes from 820 to 646 (a 21% decrease).

However‚ common robbery increased from 184 to 211 cases (up by 14%) and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs from 230 to 340 cases (a 48% increase).

"Contact crimes at the Sandringham police station rose by [nearly] 5% from 584 to 612 cases‚ but property crimes dropped from 509 to 467 cases (an 8% decrease). Drug-related crimes increased by 37% from 65 to 89 reported cases‚ and driving under the influence from 247 to 307 cases (a 24% increase).

"While Cleveland police station had a small decrease in murders‚ the attempted murders were up from 42 to 50‚ and contact crimes rose from 1,050 to 1,230 (a 17% increase). There is some progress‚ however‚ with a decrease in property-related crimes from 833 to 777 (a nearly 7% decrease)."