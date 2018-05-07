National

Judge slams Bathabile Dlamini for her testimony in Sassa probe

07 May 2018 - 13:32 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: THE TIMES
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: THE TIMES

Retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe has criticised former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini for her testimony during a probe into her conduct in her previous portfolio.

Ngoepe made the following remarks in his findings around Dlamini’s role in the social grants crisis:

• She unjustifiably answered "I don’t know" or "I don’t remember" to important questions.

• She would simply not answer some of the questions.

• She gave long answers that did not relate to the question asked.

• Ngoepe pointed out that he had one stage even questioned whether the interpreter had correctly conveyed a question‚ but he had no doubt that Dlamini had understood the question given her command of English.

"She was too evasive to some questions. She would answer questions with questions‚" Ngoepe said.

The judge said a witness may not be criticised for seeking clarification but Dlamini had done so too often in response to clear questions.

The inquiry was ordered by the Constitutional Court to determine culpability around the social grants crisis that erupted last year. A court official said Dlamini had until May 14 to respond to the findings.

Dlamini was accused of failing to ensure that the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) was equipped to administer social grants after a contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) was due to expire.

The court was forced to extend the contract‚ even though it had been found illegal.

The Ngoepe inquiry saw Dlamini facing off with former senior staff members‚ including former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza and former director-general Zane Dangor.

Magwaza accused Dlamini of running Sassa like her own shop‚ while she blamed him for being the source of all Sassa’s problems.

TimesLIVE

AYABONGA CAWE: When real concerns are manipulated for personal gain

This phenomenon is not unique to Eskom or Sassa, but is prevalent across all spheres of government
Opinion
3 months ago

ANN CROTTY: It’s difficult to know who’s more damned: Net1, KPMG or the entire audit profession

CPS and KPMG did what the public is becoming sick of, and which threatens the economy as much as corrupt politicians do
Opinion
5 months ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Delivery of fees and grants a head–scratcher

Social grants face a distribution dilemma while the education fees conversation stumbles over unlimited contingent liability
Opinion
5 months ago

ANN CROTTY: Net closes in on Bathabile Dlamini

You can almost hear the frustration of the constitutional court judges: 'What do we have to do to get this woman to behave?'
Opinion
5 months ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Sense trumps Bathabile’s silliness in grants saga

What a royal waste of time and money
Opinion
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Weather Service hedges its bets when forecasting ...
National
2.
Department was wrong to name Baby M’s father as ...
National
3.
Eskom wants Mark Pamensky to repay legal fees ...
National
4.
Assault charge against Mduduzi Manana has been ...
National

Related Articles

Pearl Bhengu leaving Sassa does not ‘absolve her from accountability’
National

Nhlanhla Nene wants to pay Net1 less than it is asking for
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Budget delayed as Department of Social Development lacks approved structure
National

The Black Sash slams move to suspend hunt for new Sassa service provider
National

New Sassa CEO appointed
National

Sassa suspends tender process as G4S complains about bid procedures
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.