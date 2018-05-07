Court finds that Oakbay officials are in contempt

Fourteen people — directors, managers, their lawyers and company officials — have been found to be in contempt of court after access to the Oakbay Investments computer server at the heart of the Gupta business empire was blocked for weeks.

The High Court in Johannesburg ordered them out of the way of a forensic investigation by business-rescue practitioners digging into the financials of eight subsidiaries and to explain why they should not be jailed.

This order comes after many approaches to the court to gain access to the server housing information of more than 30 companies in the Oakbay stable.

The court papers from the rescue companies showed a reliance on petty semantics and pedantic interpretations of earlier court rulings to frustrate access to the Oakbay offices and prevent access to the server.

The case has also opened up the potential for the 14 respondents to spend up to 30 days in jail or face some other sanction if they can’t adequately explain to the court on May 22 why they were not in contempt of court.

The eight entities under investigation are the Optimum colliery, three other coal and uranium mines, Optimum Terminal — which is the highly sought after export allocation at Richards Bay Coal Terminal — Tegeta Exploration and Resources, VR Laser and Confident Concepts.

One of the practitioners, Louis Klopper, said it was clear the investigation was starting to uncover uncomfortable truths.

"There are a few questions we have for which we were asking [for] information that led to them chasing us out of their office and barring us.

"One of the big issues is the Charles King deal, which we are close to getting to the bottom of; there’s another VAT refund of R90m that we are investigating," said Klopper.

"There are a number of really juicy things that we are now going to be looking at," he said.

Charles King is a Swiss shelf company that reportedly paid R64m for shares in Optimum.

The sale has prompted questions from the South African Reserve Bank and the practitioners said in their recently released rescue plan that the deal had been cancelled.

The same rescue plan noted that a R90m VAT refund had been paid irregularly into a third party’s account instead of the Optimum account and had been recovered.

Klopper said that there was a second VAT payment of R90m into the same account that the practitioners were now chasing.

The practitioners’ lawyers just last week sat outside the server-room door while arranging for a security company to prevent any removal or meddling with the Oakbay server, highlighting how poorly the directors and management of the companies in business rescue were now regarded by the practitioners.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za