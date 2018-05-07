On Monday, about 150 cleaners and security guards occupied the offices of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa ) at Park Station in Johannesburg‚ calling for an end to outsourcing and for better salaries.

Mametlwe Sebei‚ head of the General Industrial Workers Union of SA‚ said the workers were tired of job uncertainty.

"For the past few months‚ Prasa has been renewing contracts to service providers on a month-to-month basis so workers do not even know whether they will have a job the following month‚" Sebei said.

"They also want a minimum wage of R10‚000‚" he added.

Sebei said they had engaged management on wages and outsourcing in the past.

"Management said they would eventually [absorb] these workers but that has not happened‚" he said.