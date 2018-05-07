National

Cleaners and security guards occupy Prasa offices at Park Station

07 May 2018 - 13:21 Naledi Shange
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH

On Monday, about 150 cleaners and security guards occupied the offices of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa ) at Park Station in Johannesburg‚ calling for an end to outsourcing and for better salaries.

Mametlwe Sebei‚ head of the General Industrial Workers Union of SA‚ said the workers were tired of job uncertainty.

"For the past few months‚ Prasa has been renewing contracts to service providers on a month-to-month basis so workers do not even know whether they will have a job the following month‚" Sebei said.

"They also want a minimum wage of R10‚000‚" he added.

Sebei said they had engaged management on wages and outsourcing in the past.

"Management said they would eventually [absorb] these workers but that has not happened‚" he said.

By ruling against Hawks, judge effectively tells them to do their job

In May 2017, former Prasa chair Popo Molefe asked the court to declare that the Hawks failed to conduct a probe into alleged irregular tenders ...
National
2 days ago

Prasa faces Nzimande’s blade

Blade Nzimande pledges to cut the rot from troubled Passenger Rail Agency of SA
Companies
21 days ago

Prasa gets interim board, with former SABC board member as chair

The Passanger Rail Agency has been plagued by corruption allegations over the past few years, and the new board is expected to ‘serve with ...
Companies
23 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Weather Service hedges its bets when forecasting ...
National
2.
Department was wrong to name Baby M’s father as ...
National
3.
Eskom wants Mark Pamensky to repay legal fees ...
National
4.
Assault charge against Mduduzi Manana has been ...
National

Related Articles

By ruling against Hawks, judge effectively tells them to do their job
National

Prasa faces Nzimande’s blade
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Prasa gets interim board, with former SABC board member as chair
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.