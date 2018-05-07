An assault case opened against MP and former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana has been withdrawn.

Brig Mathapelo Peters confirmed this in a short text message on Monday.

Asked whether the case against Manana had been withdrawn‚ Peters said: "Yes it has."

Manana’s domestic worker‚ Christine Wiro‚ opened a case of assault and crimen injuria on Sunday evening.

Wiro alleged that Manana had on Sunday morning attempted to push her down the stairs of his Fourways home and had threatened to use his clout to have her deported to Zimbabwe. She quit the job she had held for just three weeks‚ and laid a complaint with the police.

On Sunday night Manana, accompanied by a woman who identified herself as his sister, spent over an hour negotiating with Wiro and her son Mpho at the Douglasdale police station‚ where the case had been opened.

Wiro was offered R100‚000 and an alternative job if she agreed to drop the case‚ according to her son.

TimesLIVE was on the scene to interview Wiro about the complaint and was unwittingly witness to the settlement negotiations.