National

Ahmed Timol investigators go after eight more apartheid-era atrocities

Timol’s inquest ruling from suicide to murder spurs the investigators to pursue ‘unfinished business’ of deaths in apartheid police custody

06 May 2018 - 18:42 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The team of investigators‚ lawyers and human rights advocates behind last year’s reopening of the 46-year-old inquest into the murder in police custody of Ahmed Timol is appealing to South Africans for information relating to eight more atrocities allegedly perpetrated by apartheid-era police.

The eight cases under scrutiny are the alleged "suicides" in police custody of Neil Aggett‚ Hoosen Haffejee and Babla Saloojee‚ the alleged "accidental" death of Matthews Mabelane‚ the alleged "natural" deaths of Nicodemus Kgoathe‚ Solomon Modipane and Jacob Monnokgotla‚ and the disappearance and murder of Nokuthula Simelane following her abduction by the Security Branch in 1983.

Nobody applied for amnesty to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in respect of their deaths.

In its final report the TRC recommended these and other cases be investigated for purposes of prosecution‚ but nearly 20 years later scant progress has been made‚ the lawyers say.

After many years of campaigning by the Timol family‚ the inquest into the death of Ahmed Timol was reopened last year‚ and the inquest finding altered from one of suicide to murder at the hands of police.

The team that supported the Timol family‚ including representatives of the Foundation for Human Rights‚ Legal Resources Centre‚ Khulumani Support Group and law-firm Webber Wentzel‚ internationally reknown detective Frank Dutton‚ advocate Howard Varney‚ and the nephew of the late Ahmed Timol‚ Imtiaz Cajee‚ says it is now applying its collective mind to more travesties of justice.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu said he viewed the initiative as part of the TRC’s "unfinished business".

"The families of the victims have waited far too long for justice. Information leading to the resolution of these cases will bring closure and healing not only to these families‚ but also to the nation. It will contribute to developing a caring and compassionate society‚ besides preserving the memory and dignity of those who laid down their lives for our democracy‚" Tutu said.

TimesLIVE

Ahmed Haza al-Darbi goes back to Saudi Arabia after four years in Guantanamo Bay

Darbi entered a plea deal in February 2014 where he admitted to planning, aiding and supporting an attack on the MV Limburg in 2002, which killed a ...
World
3 days ago

SHANTHINI NAIDOO: Remembering Uncle Kathy, one year on

'We need to bring back the phrase, ‘Pay back the money.’ Let us not forget the C word — corruption —  is not gone yet,' said Gordhan
Politics
1 month ago

Tutu lauds Winnie as ‘defining symbol’ of the anti-apartheid struggle

Tributes pour in from South African leaders and politicians after struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
National
1 month ago

No suicide — Ahmed Timol was tortured and pushed, judge rules

A 1972 inquest found he had committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of the notorious John Vorster Square but his family had the inquest ...
National
6 months ago

Race against time for families of those killed by apartheid police

The re-opening of the inquest into the death of activist Ahmed Timol has given hope to families of other victims — but those who know the truth ...
National
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Ahmed Timol investigators go after eight more ...
National
2.
Tom Moyane on his one-on-one meeting with Cyril ...
National
3.
Protesters in North West say they will burn ...
National
4.
King Goodwill Zwelithini wants the University of ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.