Protesters in North West say they will burn doctors who treat patients

Union Nehawu has been on a go-slow in the province since February‚ disrupting medicine supply at the main medicine warehouse, and is now keeping nurses from work. The union is tired of corruption in the health sector and a shortage of medical staff in hospitals.

The number of available posts for doctors and nurses has apparently dropped by more than 1,000 in the past three years‚ according to the Rural Health Project.

The union also wants North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign.

Veriava was one of the authors who wrote a letter last week on behalf 70 doctors, calling for an intervention in the province‚ saying the continued delayed access to healthcare meant patients could not be treated timeously.

The letter also said TB patients were not taking medicines on time due to medicine stock outs and that that could cause drug-resistant TB in patients‚ which could spread. It added that pregnant women were not being managed well due to the disruptions‚ which could have bad — or even deadly — consequences for the baby or the mother.

The letter was a desperate plea for intervention to stop the Nehawu strikers disrupting hospitals.

On Friday‚ a national task team of government members was visiting the embattled province.

The doctors from the Rural Health Advocacy Project have asked in a second letter that civil society be included in the task team.

The doctors have also asked that they task team deal with the fact that hospital security is not able to stop mobs of people storming hospitals.

Civil rights group Section 27 on Friday condemned the violence at hospitals.

In a media statement it said: "The violence and disruption of healthcare services is leading to immediate loss of life as patients are denied entry to health facilities and doctors and others are prevented from providing care. Some of the reports we have received include protesters invading theatres‚ threats to the lives of doctors‚ doctors being forcefully removed from hospital wards and entrances to hospitals being blocked off‚ meaning no supplies or drugs can be delivered.

"We consider such forms of protest to be grossly irresponsible and morally reprehensible."