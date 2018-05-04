Jacob Zuma threatened ‘punitive costs order’ if Thabo Mbeki stopped funding his defence

Former President Jacob Zuma threatened to take his predecessor, Thabo Mbeki, to court if he did not agree to continue funding the costs of his corruption prosecution defence.

And‚ in a February 21 2008 letter released by the Presidency as part of the DA’s fight to stop state funding of Zuma legal fees‚ Zuma’s lawyer threatens Mbeki that he will seek a "punitive costs order" against him if this funding dries up.

Zuma’s corruption prosecution was reinstated shortly after he won his battle against Mbeki for the leadership of the ANC in December 2007. He insisted then — as he does today — that his prosecution was designed to neutralise him as a political force and was driven by people disturbed by his drive to improve the lives of the poor.

In a February 2008 letter to the state attorney‚ Zuma’s lawyer, Michael Hulley, hits out at the Presidency for allegedly failing to reinstate a 2006 deal that the costs of Zuma’s defence would be paid by the government, after charges were reinstated against him post-Polokwane.

"We are perplexed by your client’s failure to reinstate the undertaking in respect of Mr Zuma’s legal representation‚ in spite of the urgency of the matter having been conveyed‚" Hulley writes.

"We view such conduct as purposefully dilatory and consequently of prejudice to our client.