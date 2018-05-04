Gauteng housing MEC meets communities to calm tension

Gauteng human settlements MEC Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa met residents on Thursday in a bid to quell a spate of service delivery protests around the province.

Residents in Eldorado Park, Ennerdale and Finetown, all in the south of Johannesburg, took to the streets this week in protest against the slow pace of service delivery, particularly the provision of RDP houses.

Moiloa on Thursday met different community representatives to calm the tension.

The representatives of Eldorado Park initially stormed out of the meeting, telling journalists they were unimpressed by what Moiloa had to say because they had been told the same things in 2017 after protests.

Moiloa — flanked by Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee for housing Mzobanzi Ntuli — said the government took responsibility for not communicating effectively to make communities aware of where the state was with plans.

No money available

The protests were happening in the middle of the financial year, so there was no money available to respond adequately to the residents’ demands.

The government would develop plans that would be financed in subsequent budgets.

The province would also source land for housing development, he said.

Development in the south of Johannesburg was delayed because of bulk sewer capacity.

Interventions were being discussed with Rand Water.

Details about the transfer of ownership of government-built flats in Eldorado Park would also be made available. Moiloa said he had instructed roleplayers to fast track the approval and planning process of the Southern Farms Mega project to ensure the development of housing units and the rapid release of serviced sites.

The project would begin in the 2019-20 financial year.

Asked why it took so long to implement plans, Moiloa responded that, ideally, a project should take a minimum of six months. However, red tape expanded this to three years.

He gave an undertaking that the province would make a renewed bid to cut red tape.

He will attend the next community meeting on May 12. Community representatives on Thursday asked for the follow-up meeting. Moiloa would visit communities this weekend.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za