National

SERVICE DELIVERY PROTESTS

Gauteng housing MEC meets communities to calm tension

04 May 2018 - 05:25 Claudi Mailovich
Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Gauteng human settlements MEC Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa met residents on Thursday in a bid to quell a spate of service delivery protests around the province.

Residents in Eldorado Park, Ennerdale and Finetown, all in the south of Johannesburg, took to the streets this week in protest against the slow pace of service delivery, particularly the provision of RDP houses.

Moiloa on Thursday met different community representatives to calm the tension.

The representatives of Eldorado Park initially stormed out of the meeting, telling journalists they were unimpressed by what Moiloa had to say because they had been told the same things in 2017 after protests.

Moiloa — flanked by Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee for housing Mzobanzi Ntuli — said the government took responsibility for not communicating effectively to make communities aware of where the state was with plans.

No money available

The protests were happening in the middle of the financial year, so there was no money available to respond adequately to the residents’ demands.

The government would develop plans that would be financed in subsequent budgets.

The province would also source land for housing development, he said.

Development in the south of Johannesburg was delayed because of bulk sewer capacity.

Interventions were being discussed with Rand Water.

Details about the transfer of ownership of government-built flats in Eldorado Park would also be made available. Moiloa said he had instructed roleplayers to fast track the approval and planning process of the Southern Farms Mega project to ensure the development of housing units and the rapid release of serviced sites.

The project would begin in the 2019-20 financial year.

Asked why it took so long to implement plans, Moiloa responded that, ideally, a project should take a minimum of six months. However, red tape expanded this to three years.

He gave an undertaking that the province would make a renewed bid to cut red tape.

He will attend the next community meeting on May 12. Community representatives on Thursday asked for the follow-up meeting. Moiloa would visit communities this weekend.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Less than a quarter of the schools torched during Vuwani protests have been fixed

The contract for refurbishment projects was awarded in February 2017 but only eight schools have been attended to since
National
17 hours ago

Dozens arrested after violent N3 protests

KwaZulu-Natal’s police commissioner says police officers will intensify their operations and those responsible for violence will face the full ...
National
3 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa’s new dawn is slowly breaking in Mahikeng

Previous experience, such as in Limpopo in 2010, shows why political and Constitutional issues make it crucial to tread cautiously in ousting ...
Opinion
22 hours ago

WATCH: A country in hysterics

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and the Editing Allowed panel discuss SA’s big news stories
Opinion
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Graft alleged as City of Johannesburg agencies ...
National
2.
Labour office rejects lowest ranking of SA’s ...
National / Labour
3.
Gauteng council to review deals with KPMG and SAP
National
4.
Cape Town's booming film industry nets R2bn for ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.