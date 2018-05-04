National

PROVINCIAL CONTRACTS

Gauteng council to review deals with KPMG and SAP

04 May 2018 - 05:26 Claudi Mailovich
KPMG headquarters. Picture: ALON SKUY
The executive council of the Gauteng provincial government will at its next meeting later in May receive a final report on an investigation into the administration’s ties with embattled auditors KPMG, among others.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced in December the provincial government would review its connections with KPMG and multinational software company SAP.

Makhura also referred to McKinsey, but later indicated that the provincial government had not done business with the US-based consultancy.

KPMG, McKinsey and SAP were accused of enabling state capture through their dealings with the Gupta family.

In October, Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy said in a written reply in the legislature that the provincial government had entered into contracts worth R6.2m with KPMG in the 2013-14 financial year.

Of this amount, R4m had been paid to the auditors.

KPMG has been contracted for internal auditing services as well as for auditing tenders in Gauteng’s Open Tender system.

Departments in the various provincial governments use SAP’s operating systems.

Deepening woes

KPMG’s woes have deepened, with Barclays Absa Group announcing on Thursday its decision to cut ties with the firm. The auditor-general has already done so.

Makhura’s spokeswoman, Phumla Sekhonyane, said the premier had asked the provincial treasury to look into the matter. This entailed three aspects: investigations by KPMG and SAP of recent allegations; sanctions if anyone was found guilty; and risk mitigation.

Sekhonyane said that the provincial treasury had presented a preliminary report to the executive council, which is made up of provincial cabinet members, but that there was additional information the treasury was requested to look into.

Sekhonyane said she was not at liberty to divulge the details for the moment.

"At the next meeting of the executive council they will be tabling the final report on what they have found with regard to these three [issues].

"We will also seek advice from the ethics advisory council and we will make a decision based on that," she said.

The consultation would take place before the end of May.

Makhura said in December that he wanted the new ethics council, led by members of civil society, to advise on the matter.

The council is chaired by Terence Nombembe, the former auditor-general, who is to lead the investigation team in the state-capture judicial inquiry.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Barclays decision threatens KPMG SA

The bank’s board says it wants to ditch the auditors, who will lose R138m in annual  fees
Companies
1 day ago

We are not firing KPMG as auditor … yet, Nedbank says

Nedbank says it cannot change auditors without consent of its parent, Old Mutual, which is in the process of reducing its stake to under 20%
Companies
19 hours ago

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: The heartbreaking collapse of a pioneering black audit firm

Lessons of lapses in corporate governance still being tallied but meaning of Nkonki is more layered than other examples, writes Ferial Haffajee
Opinion
5 days ago

Kimi Makwetu denies he was unfair to KPMG and Nkonki

Auditor-general says it is misleading to suggest his office’s decision was unsympathetic
National
8 days ago

