Yunus Carrim calls for co-ordinated effort to stub out illicit cigarette market

Finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim has called on Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene to co-ordinate a team that would help the committee on illicit financial flows to do its work.

On Wednesday, Carrim highlighted the need for effective co-ordination to combat the illicit tobacco trade because money was being lost to the fiscus. He said a structure with a clear strategy was needed.

Carrim made the comments at a meeting about the issue held by the finance committee and attended by industry and various state agencies.

The Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa, the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association, National Treasury, the South African Revenue Service, the Financial Intelligence Centre, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the head of commercial crimes at the Hawks, Alfred Khana, made presentations at the meeting.

Tobacco Institute chairman Francois van der Merwe told MPs that at least a quarter of the cigarette market in SA was illicit, resulting in significant losses to the fiscus.

Van der Merwe referred to estimates that the fiscus had lost more than R27bn in unpaid taxes on tobacco products from 2010 to 2016, and the trend was continuing.

“One of the consequences of tax manipulation by certain players is that the legal, tax-compliant tobacco sector is losing market share to the illegal sector at an alarming rate.

“At least a quarter of the cigarette market in South Africa is illicit, with certain channels selling 50% to 100% illicit product,” he said.

The illicit trade in cigarettes not only affected manufacturers but also threatened the sustainability of tobacco farmers.

Taxes and jobs

Van der Merwe pointed out that the legitimate tobacco sector contributed R23bn to GDP, paid about R22bn in taxes and supported 108,475 jobs.

NPA acting special director of public prosecutions Marlini Govender referred to estimates that SA ranked among the top five countries in the world with the highest incidence of trade in illicit cigarettes. The other countries were Malaysia, Iraq, Brazil and Pakistan.

Govender noted that the profit margin on the illicit trade was very high.

She said the illicit trade was a transnational problem involving neighbouring countries and it required effective collaboration in the region to prevent consignments crossing SA’s borders.

“The porous nature of our borders and the element of corruption [in allowing] consignments to pass are factors which act as enablers.”

Collaboration with the private sector and within the criminal justice sector was also required, Govender added.

Khana said that 394 cases related to the illicit tobacco trade were under investigation in 2017-18.

