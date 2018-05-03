National

FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

Saica to help reinvigorate struggling community education sector

03 May 2018 - 05:54 Bekezela Phakathi


The Department of Higher Education has roped in the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) for support in providing financial management to its the struggling community education and training college sector.

There are nine community education and training colleges and about 3,276 community learning centres spread across the country, many of them rural based. They employ about 16,000 lecturers.

Updating Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education on developments in the sector, department officials said that the project with Saica, which commenced on March 1, was aimed at setting up proper financial management systems and controls.

This is just the latest initiative by the department, which to date has embarked on several initiatives to improve the functioning of community colleges.

The white paper for post-school education and training provided for the establishment of community education and training colleges that target post-school youth and adults looking to further their education, improve their skills or progress to opportunities in the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges and university education.

1-million by 2030

The colleges are meant to cater for those who do not qualify for admission to TVET colleges or universities. The government wants to increase youth and adult involvement in community education and training to 1-million by 2030.

Late in 2017, the South African Adult Basic Education and Training Educators Union detailed the dire working conditions at community colleges, which are threatening the sustainability of the sector.

The union said there was a lack of resources, and low budgets had left many centres operating without basics. This had led to a demoralised teaching staff and a high failure rate.

The department said that teaching and learning did occur at these centres, but shortcomings persisted. It said lecturers are inadequately prepared or lack relevant qualifications.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

