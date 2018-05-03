Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is getting more money.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu announced during his budget vote for the 2018-19 financial year in the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday that Zwelithini’s annual budget had been increased by R7m. The royal will get R65.8m in 2018.

The monarch — who has often come under fire for his lavish spending — has maintained that he was entitled to the budget as it was derived from tax revenue generated by his subjects.

The premier’s office is responsible for supporting the king and the royal family‚ as well as for the royal household trust, which was established to make the Zulu royal family self-sustainable.

Mchunu did not elaborate on the money allocated to the royal household would be spent. He also did not disclose how much would be allocated to the royal household trust.

Mchunu also disclosed in his speech that Zwelithini would participate in various important ceremonies and traditional functions‚ such as the reed dance and first fruits ceremonies‚ which are all funded by the state.

He said the premier’s office would continue to support the royal household trust‚ whose responsibilities include the upkeep of the king’s eight palaces‚ tuition for his children‚ transportation and medical care of the royal family. The trust is also responsible for the upkeep of the king’s farms.

"We are committed to ensuring that there will be much sharper focus on revenue generating activities of the royal household trust in the current financial year. A revenue generating plan has been developed to pursue public-private partnerships in exploring opportunities to utilise the Zulu royal household brand as a potential source of income to relieve the trust’s dependency on the provincial fiscus‚" Mchunu said.

However‚ he said the provincial government would ensure that Zwelithini and the royal family were treated with "dignity and respect and that the support received is commensurate with the position of being a monarch and custodian of Zulu traditional leadership".

Earlier this year‚ in a bid to make the king and his family self-sustainable‚ it was announced that the royal household trust would be spending R650‚000 on a brand makeover of the Zulu king. The trust said it was planning to hire US-based consulting firm B&C International to handle the rebranding of the Zulu monarch.

The plan was contained in the trust’s revenue generation plan‚ which was presented to the office of the premier portfolio committee meeting.

The trust’s chief financial officer‚ Bonginkosi Qunta‚ said this would enable the trust to identify and attract foreign investment opportunities that would strengthen the economic viability of the monarchy.

The trust was established by former KwaZulu-Natal Premier S’bu Ndebele in 2007‚ and millions of rand of taxpayers’ money were used for the king, his six wives and their children.

However‚ during the official opening of the provincial legislature in March‚ the king‚ who receives an annual salary of over R1m‚ said the trust had failed and he did not benefit from it.

"I’m not getting paid from the budget of the Royal Household Trust. Maybe some people think I am getting a salary‚" he said.

The king complained that he was also not consulted about how the budget was allocated.

"I always worry that no one comes to me to explain how the royal household budget is going to be like‚ but when monies have been misspent the insults are directed at me and the Zulu royal family‚" he said.

Mchunu said on Thursday if the plan to make the trust self-sustainable did not yield any results‚ the provincial government would have to review its desirability.

"There is no proper plan for fundraising that was in place. Otherwise the trust cannot perform on its own without fundraising. Once that happens‚ we will then firm a decision. If it doesn’t work‚ the executive council will have to think twice about the desirability of the trust‚" he said.

Opposition parties have also raised concerns about the viability to the trust.

IFP leader in the legislature Blessed Gwala said: "It’s very absurd because right from the beginning, when they dissolved the royal household department, we said this thing is going to give us a hell of a problem because there will be no funding from anywhere.

"That’s why there is this entity‚ but at the same time they take money from the same government. So I don’t think that plan is going to work, unless they convince us as portfolio committee members that indeed there are such funds coming from somewhere."

DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Zwakele Mncwango said there were still problem areas with the trust, "which has shown itself to be both disorganised and unaccountable".

"Despite being in operation for two years‚ there is still no evidence of the value this entity has brought to the king‚ or the citizens of KwaZulu-Natal. This government should not isolate the king from the people‚ meaning the trust should link the wellbeing of the king and the people‚" he said.