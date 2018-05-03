Herman Mashaba avoids rates row and billing crisis in state of the city speech

The billing crisis in Johannesburg was omitted from mayor Herman Mashaba’s state of the city address on Wednesday.

This crisis is one of the crucial issues facing the city’s administrators. It is also the bane of life for residents, who bear the brunt of an erratic system. Mashaba pledged to correct this when he was elected in 2016.

In addition to the billing crisis, Mashaba did not talk about the city’s controversial property valuation process. This has caused outrage among residents and business owners.

Mashaba also failed to mention the governance issues at the Johannesburg Roads Agency.

During a question-and-answer session, Mashaba said he believed there had been "massive" improvement in the billing system.

"Is it where we want it to be? Absolutely not. We have a long way to go," Mashaba said.

"The … chaos in the billing department was driven by people who … thought this city was an ATM without a PIN code. It was a free-for-all.

"There is … without doubt massive improvement in our billing challenges," he said.

Finance department

New mayoral committee member for finance Funzela Ngobeni was recruiting "the right calibre of people" in the finance department.

The department was prone to fraud and corruption, an initial assessment showed.

Musa Novela, EFF caucus leader in Johannesburg, said: "He [Mashaba] said nothing about the billing crisis. He said previously if it did not improve by December he will tender his resignation. The resignation hasn’t come. The plan on how he will address it hasn’t come.

"It goes to tell you that they have no plan whatsoever. They are empty. They don’t know what they are doing. They can’t govern Johannesburg."

The EFF is a crucial voting partner in the city and has influenced big shifts in its administration, such as the in-sourcing of security workers.

Mashaba announced that the first in-sourced security personnel would start work on June 1. They would take home a minimum R6,500 a month, up from R4,100. Security personnel would also get benefits.

Altogether 1,400 workers contracted as part of the Jozi@work programme would also be in-sourced by the city.

As a result, they would earn R6,000 a month, including benefits. Previously, they earned R2,200 without benefits.

Efforts to in-source catering services have also progressed.

Mashaba said the city had inherited a staggering service-delivery backlog.

On combating administrative rot, he said that more than 3,500 cases were at various stages of investigation involving a "R18bn in fraud, corruption and maladministration". Altogether 709 people were arrested since the establishment of Johannesburg’s group forensic unit.

