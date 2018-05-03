Guptas lose court bid to keep their jet

The high court has dismissed an application for leave to appeal against an order compelling the Gupta family to return an aircraft it bought through a Canadian bank.

Export Development Canada (EDC) lent the Guptas $41m to buy their Bombardier jet.

The bank approached the court on an urgent basis asking it to direct that Bombardier Global 6000 with the tail number ZS-OAK be grounded, on the basis that the Gupta family had defaulted on repayments, and to stop it from using it to commit crimes or flee from justice.

The bank had said it feared that the aircraft would be seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).