WATCH: New twists in the Optimum business rescue saga

02 May 2018 - 08:44 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The business rescue practitioners assigned to Gupta-linked Optimum mines were forced to approach the high court for an urgent interdict after they were barred from the offices of the companies they intend to rescue.

Corporate Business Rescue senior business rescue practitioner George Nell spoke to Business Day TV about the issue.

Corporate Business Rescue’s George Nell talks to Business Day TV about the challenges faced by business rescue practitioners at Optimum mines

