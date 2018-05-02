Two ministers involved in dubious tenders in Joburg, Herman Mashaba says
The Joburg mayor says the city will soon end a probe into a 2010 project to build and operate a broadband network in Joburg, and a subsequent buyback deal
Two ministers are implicated in questionable tenders involving the Johannesburg municipality‚ mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday.
Delivering his second state of the city address‚ Mashaba said the city was on the brink of closing an investigation into the establishment of the Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC) and its dealings with a company called BOT.
Mashaba said that in 2010, the city commissioned the construction‚ operation and transfer of a broadband network throughout the city.
"After four years of the 12-year BOT contract‚ the city decided to buy back the broadband network‚ despite having no experience or capacity to manage it. The price of this decision you may ask? R2.3bn‚" Mashaba said.
"The city went to the extent of setting up MTC, in an attempt to justify this decision. But‚ as usual‚ what lay behind the decision was insidious corruption‚ characterised by benefiting the cadre networks."
He added that a series of companies benefited through this buy-out deal.
"And a simple search of these companies revealed no less than two national ministers listed as directors. These two ministers will be named in due course because this report is expected to be finalised in the near future‚" Mashaba said.
The mayor also said the City of Johannesburg was set to introduce an inclusionary housing policy that proposed that every new development of 10 dwellings or more include 20% inclusionary housing.
Mashaba said the policy was currently in draft form and out for public comment through its development planning and housing departments.
"I am all too aware of the fact that for us to stand a chance of providing dignified housing to our residents, we must strike a balance between our objective and incentivising business to buy into our plan," Mashaba said.
He said the city’s vision for inclusionary housing when managed privately, should cater for households with an income of R7,000 or less per month.
"Ultimately, we must all ask ourselves, irrespective of our views on how to do business, what kind of city do we want? Do we want to further entrench apartheid spatial planning or do we want an inclusive city whose development will foster economic and racial integration?" Mashaba asked.
He said residents wanted an inclusive city that "no longer reflects the painful memory of a segregated past."
He said the city believed that the private sector had a role to play in the provision of affordable housing, and that the role stemmed not only from social responsibility, but also from the value provided to developers by the city in terms of land use rights and bulk infrastructure.
Some of this value must be returned to the residents of the city, Mashaba said.
One way of addressing the housing crisis is to "rid ourselves of the mistaken belief that there is no good business to be done in the affordable or low-cost rental housing market."
Mashaba said a total of 577 people had been arrested in connection with hijacked buildings in the city.
He said he would not apologise for these arrests, and the city’s efforts in the fight against building hijacking would not decrease.
"The rule of law must prevail. The reality of our city is‚ that many undocumented immigrants are forced to live on the fringes of our society with limited protection afforded to them. From the city’s perspective‚ illegal immigration compounds serious challenges‚ not only for the provision of accommodation but for the provision of other basic services as well‚" Mashaba said.
He said he has received a lot of criticism for his tone against foreign nationals living in Johannesburg. His views attracted an intervention by the South African Human Rights Commission between him and organisations representing foreign nationals.
