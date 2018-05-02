National

Motorists are now paying record prices for petrol

A weaker rand and higher international fuel prices are hitting South African drivers, already reeling from April’s sharp increases

02 May 2018 - 08:01 Naledi Shange
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

The price of petrol is at a record high from Wednesday morning.

A litre of 93 octane unleaded petrol (inland) now costs R14.72 — up 49c from R14.23 in April and 23c more than the previous record high of R14.49, set in December last year.

The May increase follows a 72c increase in April, which included 52c of increased levies.

Meanwhile‚ diesel has increased by between 58c and 59c a litre as of Wednesday‚ while the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin rose by 52c a litre.

The maximum retail price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will rise by 70c/kg.

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe attributed the increase in the fuel price to the rand’s depreciation against the dollar during the period under review‚ and increases in the international prices of crude oil and petroleum products.

The rand depreciated on average from R11.85 to R11.95 against the dollar during the review period.

"The rand’s movements were mainly influenced by global factors. The rand went through a period of volatility in April‚ mainly due to concern over the China/US trade tariff dispute that put pressure on the currencies of emerging markets‚ including SA‚" Radebe said.

VAT hike expected to knock consumers more than producers

Price pressures will have intensified in April following fuel price hikes, says economist
Economy
2 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Fuel price increases to wipe out earlier falls

Consumers’ appetite for credit will have improved after significant cuts to household debt, writes Asha Speckman
Economy
2 days ago

May petrol hike likely to set motorists reeling, says AA

The Automobile Association says unleaded 93 octane petrol will increase by about 49c a litre as of May 2 — sending it to its highest price on ...
Economy
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Power cuts loom for Eastern Cape towns as Eskom ...
National
2.
WATCH: New twists in the Optimum business rescue ...
National
3.
Motorists are now paying record prices for petrol
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Trade union politics at the ...
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.