Workers warm up for PE rally

Dozens of workers have started trickling into the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele near Port Elizabeth where Cosatu will be holding its main Workers’ day rally.

The jovial members of the federation who are clad in red t-shirts have been singing songs in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa who will be addressing the event on Tuesday.

Some said they joined the President on his 5.5 km walk in New Brighton earlier and looked forward to hearing him address them about the national minimum wage and his plans for job creation.

Meanwhile, Cosatu President Sdumo Dlamini is leading hundreds of workers in a march throughout the streets of Kwazakhele ahead of the start of the official programme.

Cosatu’s rivals, the SA Federation of Trade Unions will also be holding a rally in KwaZakhele which will be addressed by its general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

Cosatu said it would change the route their march would take in order to avoid possible confrontation with Saftu members.

Vavi is a former Cosatu general secretary and was dismissed from the federation in 2015.

While both federations called for workers’ unity during the international holiday, indications were that divisions remained deep.