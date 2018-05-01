National

Workers walk out as Sdumo delivers his speech

01 May 2018 - 15:52 Theto Mahlakoana
Sdumo Dlamini. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sdumo Dlamini. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Hundreds of workers who had joined Cosatu’s main May Day rally staged a walk out as the federation’s President Sdumo Dlamini delivered a keynote address at the gathering.

Dlamini noted the walk out, saying during his speech that those who were leaving could do so as many of the points he would make had already been expressed by other leaders who took to the podium before him.

He was speaking at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele near Port Elizabeth.

Dlamini has been mired in scandal for some time, with recent reports suggesting he has received a R300 000 bribe from an abalone dealer.

He has since denied the allegations.

His close relationship with former President Jacob Zuma had also earned him the ire of Cosatu members who were at the forefront of the campaign to push Zuma out of office.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa described this year’s May Day as the "best workers’ day ever".

He stressed that the national minimum wage was a victory for workers, despite what its detractors believed.

"This is a victory for the workers of our country no matter what other people may say. Its also a victory for Cosatu which was the first to raise this issue," he said.

