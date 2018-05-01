Cosatu should reconsider its stance on Numsa, says ANC NEC members

Cosatu should reconsider its stance on the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Federation of Trade Unions, according to two senior ANC NEC members.

The party’s Eastern Cape Chairperson Oscar Mabuyane and ANC national organizer Senzo Mchunu said the expulsion of Numsa from Cosatu was harming the party and the labour movement at large.

They were speaking on the sidelines of Cosatu’s main Workers’ Day rally at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele near Port Elizabeth.

Mabuyane said the party should engage Cosatu on devising ways of bringing Numsa back into the fold as a divided labour movement was not only bad for workers but had negative political consequences for the ANC.

Numsa was expelled from Cosatu in 2014 following the union’s decision not to back the ANC during electioneering as it felt the party was not committed to delivering on workers’ demands.

Numsa is the biggest union in the country with a total membership of 350 000.

"We must get to a point where we put aside issues of pride and other irritations…those workers in Numsa and Saftu are ANC members and we want workers to be united behind Cosatu," he said.

Mchunu said ideally, the party would "love to have one federation putting the aspirations of workers in SA at the forefront".

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived to a thunderous applause at the stadium where thousands of workers cheered and sang in unison welcoming him.

They sang "phakama Ramaphosa", meaning rise Ramaphosa, as the President waved to greet them.

The reception was a stark contrast to the hostility expressed towards former President Jacob Zuma at the 2017 Cosatu May Day celebrations in Bloemfontein.

Ramaphosa will address the workers along with SACP leader Blade Nzimande and Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini.