Military health steps in as overloaded Mahikeng hospital struggles

The provision of public healthcare in the North West remained under strain on Monday as, with the aid of the military health services, Mahikeng provincial hospital tried to cater for the needs of patients ordinarily served by other hospitals and clinics.

A strike by workers at the Mahikeng pharmacy depot in late February rapidly evolved into a more general healthcare worker strike that resulted in province-wide medicine shortages. The strike, led by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union, was accompanied by violent protests and aimed to remove premier Supra Mahumapelo. The instability in the province prompted Cabinet to place the provincial health department under national administration last week.

At that stage, 26 out of 91 clinics and two of the five hospitals in the Ngaka Modiri Molema district alone were closed, according to Medicines Sans Frontières (MSF).

The 84-bed Zeerust hospital and 105-bed Lehurutshe hospital remained closed on Monday, said MSF spokesperson Anna Cilliers. Gelukspan Hospital and Thusong Hospital were open.

Healthcare workers had begun to return to work at Mahikeng hospital in steadily increasing numbers towards the end of last week, but the increased patient load on the hospital meant waiting times were much longer that usual, said Cilliers.

"It is peaceful and we are able to go about our business as usual," she said in a telephone interview from the grounds of the hospital.

The South African National Defence Force has been managing the provincial pharmacy depot since April 22, and has moved about a quarter of its stock to Mahikeng hospital.